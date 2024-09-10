Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Acquires C$285,369.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$57.07 per share, with a total value of C$285,369.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$59.54 per share, with a total value of C$148,849.50.

On Friday, August 30th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$61.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$305,622.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$61.59 per share, with a total value of C$307,945.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$60.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,778.50.

On Friday, June 14th, Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$62.88 per share, with a total value of C$314,392.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$66.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,250.00.

TOU traded down C$1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,874. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$53.45 and a one year high of C$74.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The firm has a market cap of C$20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOU. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group raised Tourmaline Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$79.04.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

