Traders Buy Large Volume of Wells Fargo & Company Put Options (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 95,144 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 55% compared to the typical volume of 61,250 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 170,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after acquiring an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 124,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,847,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,944,000 after buying an additional 51,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $53.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,126,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,773,945. The firm has a market cap of $183.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.97. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

