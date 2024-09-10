Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.47. 107,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 217,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $298.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.90 million. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter valued at about $3,329,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 60.0% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 185,512 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 69,556 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the second quarter valued at $1,723,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at about $759,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

(Get Free Report)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.