True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNT.UN
True North Commercial REIT Stock Up 2.6 %
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than True North Commercial REIT
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.