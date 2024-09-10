True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$11.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73. True North Commercial REIT has a 12-month low of C$6.33 and a 12-month high of C$14.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$166.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.52.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

