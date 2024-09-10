Truefg LLC Lowers Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Truefg LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Truefg LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares during the period. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period.

PRF opened at $39.27 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

