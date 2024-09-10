Truefg LLC Purchases 3,118 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Truefg LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Truefg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210,793 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,840,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $62.49. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.