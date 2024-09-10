Truefg LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Truefg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 15.2% of Truefg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Truefg LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $42,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 888.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,816 shares during the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 571,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 146,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21. The company has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

