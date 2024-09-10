TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,457,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 765,146 shares.The stock last traded at $17.33 and had previously closed at $17.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $25.50 to $27.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TTMI

TTM Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -879.56 and a beta of 1.26.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $605.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $416,070.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $97,969.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,972.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 21,910 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $416,070.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,659 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 202.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.