Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 320,571 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 533,256 shares.The stock last traded at $7.06 and had previously closed at $7.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 112,852 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 363,292 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at about $880,000.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Articles

