Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Twin Disc Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $11.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.35. Twin Disc has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $164.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Twin Disc had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter.

Twin Disc Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 34,425 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 64.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

