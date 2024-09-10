Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,509,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,863 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.98% of Tyson Foods worth $200,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.89. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

