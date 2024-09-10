Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UBER. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $69.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 112.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average of $71.12.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541,366 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

