UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 91.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,183 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,631 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 58.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth $51,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.