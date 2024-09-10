UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $302.73 and last traded at $302.96. 22,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 58,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $324.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UFPT

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.47.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 11.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Technologies

In other news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,696,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,696,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 11,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.65, for a total value of $3,458,718.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,915,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,134 shares of company stock worth $21,494,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in UFP Technologies by 14.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Technologies by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.