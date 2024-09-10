UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered UiPath from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $12.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. UiPath’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 9.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UiPath by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,772 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 40.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UiPath by 46.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

