UMA Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00003882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $185.26 million and approximately $15.86 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,874,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,492,464 tokens. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

