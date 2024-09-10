Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Down 6.4%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.72. 1,160,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 3,100,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour Trading Down 9.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 125,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,206,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

