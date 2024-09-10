Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). Approximately 18,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 74,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.22).
Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £173.38 million, a PE ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.59.
About Unicorn AIM VCT
Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unicorn AIM VCT
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicorn AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.