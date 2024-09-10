Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). Approximately 18,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 74,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.50 ($1.22).

Unicorn AIM VCT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £173.38 million, a PE ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93.59.

About Unicorn AIM VCT

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

