United Services Automobile Association Buys 3,634 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,884 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 4,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 38,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of BNS opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.70.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.768 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. StockNews.com lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

