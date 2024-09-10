United Services Automobile Association Buys 907 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,884 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AEM opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $83.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day moving average is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. CIBC upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.