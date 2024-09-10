United Services Automobile Association Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Sysco Trading Down 0.2 %

SYY stock opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.77. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

