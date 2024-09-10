United Services Automobile Association Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 375.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,289,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $988,852,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,714,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,014,000 after purchasing an additional 118,894 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after purchasing an additional 735,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 589.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,619,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.00.

Ferguson Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of FERG opened at $185.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.66.

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.