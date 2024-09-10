United Services Automobile Association Purchases 1,711 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 138.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth $33,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.96. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $47.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.30%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

