United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,732 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 48,638,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,173,000 after buying an additional 30,173,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,093,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,069,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,048,000 after buying an additional 7,237,525 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 414.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 7,371,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,971,000 after buying an additional 5,937,749 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,559,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,233,000 after buying an additional 3,196,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE DB opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $17.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 4.63%. Research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

