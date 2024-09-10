United Services Automobile Association Sells 1,926 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 174,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,010,000 after purchasing an additional 168,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.05 and its 200 day moving average is $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

