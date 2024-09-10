United Services Automobile Association Sells 866 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 113.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,166,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,486,000 after buying an additional 13,919,775 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,890,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 28.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,977,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,517,040,000 after buying an additional 3,535,543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,811,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $758,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,793 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on IR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $4,625,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $4,625,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,284,951.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $101.30.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

