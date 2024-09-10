United Services Automobile Association Trims Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,997.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.8 %

F opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Get Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.