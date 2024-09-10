United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 36,750 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of X. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.76.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. United States Steel had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

