USDB Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.34 Million (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. One USDB token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC on major exchanges. USDB has a market cap of $270.88 million and $12.34 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDB has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 270,641,816 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 271,193,897.5781837. The last known price of USDB is 0.9998218 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $12,973,203.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

