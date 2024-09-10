Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.71

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 25950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Valeo Trading Down 4.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

