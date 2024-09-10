Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.71

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 25950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Valeo Trading Down 4.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.
About Valeo
Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valeo
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Matador Resources Insiders Keep Buying Its Stock, Should You?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Oracle Can Turn the Magnificent 7 Into 8: Here’s Why
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Palantir Stock Is Up 14% on S&P 500 News: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.