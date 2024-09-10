Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 211,687 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,687 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $18,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $455,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

