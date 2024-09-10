Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 7,018 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 46.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Qualys worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 545.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Down 1.1 %

Qualys stock opened at $120.90 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.32 and a 1-year high of $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

QLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total value of $954,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,437,448.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.32, for a total transaction of $954,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,437,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,345 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

