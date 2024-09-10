Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $2,183,619,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $1,199,695,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $1,001,269,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth about $650,424,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total value of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of COR opened at $236.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.44 and its 200 day moving average is $233.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.44. Cencora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.41 and a 12-month high of $247.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Cencora

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

