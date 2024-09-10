Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,784 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

PCRX stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $610.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen Williams sold 7,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $211,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,642.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 11,176 shares of company stock valued at $136,240 and have sold 17,083 shares valued at $477,925. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

