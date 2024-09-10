Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Progress Software worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 993.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 225,100.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,763 shares of company stock valued at $765,004. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25. Progress Software Co. has a one year low of $48.00 and a one year high of $60.33.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

