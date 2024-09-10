Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 9,650 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.39, for a total transaction of $10,329,263.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,639 shares in the company, valued at $90,596,739.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,062.26, for a total value of $687,282.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,945.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lam Research from $1,025.00 to $990.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,130.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $734.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $895.19 and its 200-day moving average is $937.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $1,130.00.

Lam Research shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 48.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.