Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $25,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 56,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 116,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 76.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.58.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $292.31 billion, a PE ratio of 128.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

