Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 51.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $3,426,529,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 813.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,647,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $685,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,612 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,190,000 after buying an additional 2,982,704 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after buying an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD stock opened at $138.15 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.59 billion, a PE ratio of 203.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

