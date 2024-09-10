Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 707,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Best Buy comprises 4.0% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Best Buy worth $59,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 67.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,311,891.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $98.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

