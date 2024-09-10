Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VNDA stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $292.62 million, a PE ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 161,737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 147,066 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 201,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

