Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Raised by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,802 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,636,000 after buying an additional 1,050,380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,269,000 after acquiring an additional 661,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,899,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,403,000 after acquiring an additional 482,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,968,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,433,000 after acquiring an additional 404,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VEU opened at $60.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.