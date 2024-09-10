Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Gryphon Financial Partners LLC

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 54,658.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,506,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,897,000 after buying an additional 1,504,206 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,873.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after purchasing an additional 307,580 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,468 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 665.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,193,000 after purchasing an additional 205,928 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,719 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $541.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $397.76 and a 12-month high of $609.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $567.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $543.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

