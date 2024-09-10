Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.84. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.