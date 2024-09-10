Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stake Lessened by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 88,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $170,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

VV stock opened at $250.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $259.33.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

