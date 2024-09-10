Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 48,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,540,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $251.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $258.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

