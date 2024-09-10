Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $79.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.