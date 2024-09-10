Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $315,867,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $340,097,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VTI opened at $269.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.