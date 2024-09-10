Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.6% of Balentine LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $269.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $279.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

