Vantage Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,405 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.19.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at $24,352,627.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,663,360.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 701,649 shares of company stock valued at $21,526,716 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

