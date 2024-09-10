Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $23.99 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 409,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,803 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.2% of Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.21.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

